Bank of New York Mellon Acquires Stake in Ioneer

November 07, 2024 — 05:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ioneer Limited (AU:INR) has released an update.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has become a substantial holder in Ioneer Ltd, acquiring a 5.30% voting power with over 124 million ordinary shares. This move could influence Ioneer’s market dynamics and attract attention from investors interested in tracking significant institutional interest in stocks.

