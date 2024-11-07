Bank of New York Mellon Acquires Stake in Ioneer

ioneer Limited (AU:INR) has released an update.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has become a substantial holder in Ioneer Ltd, acquiring a 5.30% voting power with over 124 million ordinary shares. This move could influence Ioneer’s market dynamics and attract attention from investors interested in tracking significant institutional interest in stocks.

