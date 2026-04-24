Bank of New York Mellon About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (BK)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/27/26, Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.53, payable on 5/8/26. As a percentage of BK's recent stock price of $135.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.57% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BK's low point in its 52 week range is $77.77 per share, with $139.1499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $135.13.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BK makes up 4.33% of the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (Symbol: KBWB) which is trading lower by about 0.6% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding BK).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 4 series of preferred stock that are senior to BK — find out what they are ».

In Friday trading, Bank of New York Mellon Corp shares are currently down about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.