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Bank of New York Mellon About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (BK)

April 24, 2026 — 10:24 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/27/26, Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.53, payable on 5/8/26. As a percentage of BK's recent stock price of $135.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%.

BK+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.57% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Bank of New York Mellon Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, BK's low point in its 52 week range is $77.77 per share, with $139.1499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $135.13.

Project your dividend income with confidence: Income Calendar tracks your income portfolio like a personal assistant.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BK makes up 4.33% of the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (Symbol: KBWB) which is trading lower by about 0.6% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding BK).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 4 series of preferred stock that are senior to BK — find out what they are ».

In Friday trading, Bank of New York Mellon Corp shares are currently down about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Financial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 MCMJ shares outstanding history
 High Yield Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Financial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> MCMJ shares outstanding history-> High Yield Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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