Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT - ADR (PTBRY) Price Target Decreased by 5.45% to 15.99

The average one-year price target for Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT - ADR (OTC:PTBRY) has been revised to 15.99 / share. This is an decrease of 5.45% from the prior estimate of 16.91 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.68 to a high of 16.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.22% from the latest reported closing price of 15.34 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 14K shares.

SYSTM Wealth Solutions holds 11K shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.