World Markets
ABCB

Bank Muscat gives initial guidance for 5-yr dollar bonds - document

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Bank Muscat sold $500 million in five-year bonds on Wednesday at 4.75% after receiving more than $1.6 billion in orders for the debt sale, a document showed.

(Updates with launch, size, final yield, demand)

DUBAI, March 10 (Reuters) - Bank Muscat sold $500 million in five-year bonds on Wednesday at 4.75% after receiving more than $1.6 billion in orders for the debt sale, a document showed.

It had given initial price guidance of between 5% and 5.125% for the bonds, another document also from one of the banks on the deal showed.

Bank ABC , Bank Muscat, Citi , Emirates NBD Capital , First Abu Dhabi Bank , HSBC , JPMorgan , Mizuho , MUFG and Standard Chartered arranged the deal.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Elaine Hardcastle) ((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba)) Keywords: BANK MUSCAT BONDS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABCB C FAB JPM

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How women are driving the way for economic and business development landscape in Qatar

    USQBC Doha Office Managing Director Sheikha Mayes bint Hamad Al-Thani joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ for #InternationalWomensDay​ to discuss how women are driving the way for economic and business development landscape in Qatar.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More