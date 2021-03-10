Bank Muscat gives initial guidance for 5-yr dollar bonds - document

(Updates with launch, size, final yield, demand)

DUBAI, March 10 (Reuters) - Bank Muscat sold $500 million in five-year bonds on Wednesday at 4.75% after receiving more than $1.6 billion in orders for the debt sale, a document showed.

It had given initial price guidance of between 5% and 5.125% for the bonds, another document also from one of the banks on the deal showed.

Bank ABC , Bank Muscat, Citi , Emirates NBD Capital , First Abu Dhabi Bank , HSBC , JPMorgan , Mizuho , MUFG and Standard Chartered arranged the deal.

