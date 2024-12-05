Bank of Montreal reports Q4 adjusted EPS C$1.90 vs. C$2.93 last year

Reports Q4 revenue C$8.96B vs. C$8.32B last year. “In 2024, BMO delivered good pre-provision pre-tax earnings growth across all operating groups and we met our commitment to positive operating leverage in each of the last three quarters and for the full year. Our overall results were impacted by elevated provisions for credit losses, and we expect quarterly provisions to moderate through 2025 as the business environment improves,” said Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group. “We’re entering 2025 with a strong foundation and significant balance sheet capacity for growth. We grew customer deposits across our franchise by $61 billion, up 9% from last year. Our CET1 ratio strengthened meaningfully to 13.6%, creating capacity to support our clients and return excess capital to our shareholders. Our scale, investments in technology, talent and client solutions are driving strong loyalty and core customer growth, and we remain focused on helping customers navigate a complex economic and geopolitical environment. We are confident in the execution of our strategy to drive profitable growth and enhanced return on equity over the medium term.”

