Bank Of Montreal Reports Advance In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$2.149 billion, or C$2.94 per share. This compares with C$1.578 billion, or C$2.19 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Bank of Montreal reported adjusted earnings of C$1.387 billion or C$1.90 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to C$8.957 billion from C$8.319 billion last year.

Bank of Montreal earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): C$2.149 Bln. vs. C$1.578 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$2.94 vs. C$2.19 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$8.957 Bln vs. C$8.319 Bln last year.

