News & Insights

Markets
BMO

Bank Of Montreal Reports Advance In Q4 Profit

December 05, 2024 — 06:08 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$2.149 billion, or C$2.94 per share. This compares with C$1.578 billion, or C$2.19 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Bank of Montreal reported adjusted earnings of C$1.387 billion or C$1.90 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to C$8.957 billion from C$8.319 billion last year.

Bank of Montreal earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): C$2.149 Bln. vs. C$1.578 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$2.94 vs. C$2.19 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$8.957 Bln vs. C$8.319 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.