Bank of Montreal Raises Quarterly Dividend by 3%

MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) has released an update.

Bank of Montreal announced a quarterly dividend increase for its common shares to $1.59, marking a 3% rise from the last quarter and a 5% increase from the previous year. Shareholders of both common and preferred shares will see dividends payable in February 2025, with an option to reinvest in common shares through BMO’s Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan. This move reflects the bank’s ongoing commitment to delivering value to its investors.

