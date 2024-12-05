Bank of Montreal Raises Quarterly Dividend

Bank Of Montreal (TSE:BMO) has released an update.

The Bank of Montreal has announced an increase in its quarterly dividend for common shares by 3% from the last quarter, marking a 5% rise from the previous year. Shareholders have the option to reinvest their dividends into additional common shares through the bank’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan. Preferred share dividends have also been declared, with all dividends being designated as eligible for tax purposes.

