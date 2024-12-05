Bank of Montreal Raises Quarterly Dividend

Bank Of Montreal (TSE:BMO) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
The Bank of Montreal has announced an increase in its quarterly dividend for common shares by 3% from the last quarter, marking a 5% rise from the previous year. Shareholders have the option to reinvest their dividends into additional common shares through the bank’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan. Preferred share dividends have also been declared, with all dividends being designated as eligible for tax purposes.
For further insights into TSE:BMO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Coinbase Stock
- New “Anti-Woke” ETF Targets Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
- Ford (NYSE:F) Plans New EV Plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.