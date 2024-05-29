Bank of Montreal Raises Quarterly Dividend

Bank Of Montreal (TSE:BMO) has released an update.

The Bank of Montreal has announced an increase in its quarterly common share dividend to $1.55, marking a 5% rise from the previous year and a 3% increase from the prior quarter. Shareholders can expect the dividend payout on August 27, 2024, with eligibility for reinvestment under the Bank’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan. The bank also declared dividends on various series of its Class B Preferred Shares, payable on August 26, 2024.

