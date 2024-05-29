News & Insights

Stocks
BMO

Bank of Montreal Raises Quarterly Dividend

May 29, 2024 — 07:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bank Of Montreal (TSE:BMO) has released an update.

The Bank of Montreal has announced an increase in its quarterly common share dividend to $1.55, marking a 5% rise from the previous year and a 3% increase from the prior quarter. Shareholders can expect the dividend payout on August 27, 2024, with eligibility for reinvestment under the Bank’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan. The bank also declared dividends on various series of its Class B Preferred Shares, payable on August 26, 2024.

For further insights into TSE:BMO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.