Bank Of Montreal Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at C$1.865 billion, or C$2.48 per share. This compares with C$1.565 billion, or C$2.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Bank of Montreal reported adjusted earnings of C$1.981 billion or C$2.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$2.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to C$8.192 billion from C$8.052 billion last year.

Bank of Montreal earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$1.865 Bln. vs. C$1.565 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$2.48 vs. C$2.12 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$8.192 Bln vs. C$8.052 Bln last year.

