Bank Of Montreal Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$2.261 billion, or C$3.14 per share. This compares with C$1.814 billion, or C$2.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bank of Montreal reported adjusted earnings of C$2.330 billion or C$3.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$2.96 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.7% to C$8.988 billion from C$8.192 billion last year.

Bank of Montreal earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$2.261 Bln. vs. C$1.814 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$3.14 vs. C$2.48 last year. -Revenue: C$8.988 Bln vs. C$8.192 Bln last year.

