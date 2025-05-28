Bank Of Montreal Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$1.818 billion, or C$2.50 per share. This compares with C$1.719 billion, or C$2.36 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bank of Montreal reported adjusted earnings of C$1.902 billion or C$2.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$2.55 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to C$8.679 billion from C$7.988 billion last year.

Bank of Montreal earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$1.818 Bln. vs. C$1.719 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$2.50 vs. C$2.36 last year. -Revenue: C$8.679 Bln vs. C$7.988 Bln last year.

