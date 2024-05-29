Bank Of Montreal Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$1.87 billion, or C$2.36 per share. This compares with C$1.03 billion, or C$1.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Bank of Montreal reported adjusted earnings of C$2.03 billion or C$2.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to C$7.97 billion from C$7.79 billion last year.

Bank of Montreal earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$1.87 Bln. vs. C$1.03 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$2.36 vs. C$1.26 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$7.97 Bln vs. C$7.79 Bln last year.

