Bank of Montreal price target raised to C$148 from C$127 at National Bank

National Bank analyst Gabriel Dechaine raised the firm’s price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO) to C$148 from C$127 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BMO:
- Analysts Raise Price Targets on Constellation Software (CSU) Stock
- Bank of Montreal Redeems Series 31 Shares
- BMO appoints Kristin Milchanowski as chief AI, data officer
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.