Bank of Montreal price target raised to C$147 from C$112 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Meny Grauman raised the firm’s price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO) to C$147 from C$112 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BMO:
- Bank of Montreal to Stabilize $1.25 Billion L-Bank Bond
- Bank of Montreal price target raised to C$143 from C$126 at Barclays
- Bank of Montreal price target raised to C$148 from C$127 at National Bank
- Analysts Raise Price Targets on Constellation Software (CSU) Stock
- Bank of Montreal Redeems Series 31 Shares
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.