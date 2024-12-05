Bank of Montreal Plans Major Share Buyback

Bank Of Montreal (TSE:BMO) has released an update.

The Bank of Montreal has announced plans to repurchase up to 20 million of its common shares, a move that aims to provide the bank with greater capital flexibility. This buyback represents approximately 2.7% of the bank’s public float and will be conducted through various exchanges, subject to regulatory approval.

