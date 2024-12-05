Bank of Montreal Plans Major Share Buyback

Bank Of Montreal (TSE:BMO) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
The Bank of Montreal has announced plans to repurchase up to 20 million of its common shares, a move that aims to provide the bank with greater capital flexibility. This buyback represents approximately 2.7% of the bank’s public float and will be conducted through various exchanges, subject to regulatory approval.
For further insights into TSE:BMO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Coinbase Stock
- New “Anti-Woke” ETF Targets Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
- Ford (NYSE:F) Plans New EV Plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.