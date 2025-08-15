Bank of Montreal May Sell Transport Finance Arm Amid Market Shift

Bank of Montreal BMO is reportedly exploring the sale of its transportation finance business, which has approximately $11 billion in assets, with an estimated valuation of $1 billion. The news was first reported by Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter.



The potential buyers include private equity firms and private credit players. However, no final decision has been made yet and the bank may even choose to retain the business.



BMO had acquired this transportation finance unit from General Electric Capital Corporation in 2015, significantly expanding its commercial vehicle lending operations across the United States and Canada.



The division’s predictable cash flows and extensive presence in truck and trailer financing make it an attractive target in the current market, especially as traditional banks offload asset-heavy divisions and private lenders take interest.



A sale can free up capital for Bank of Montreal amid macroeconomic pressures like rising interest rates, trade uncertainties (the U.S.-Canada tariffs) and increasing credit risk in the transportation sector.

Recent Divestitures by Finance Firms

Last month, HSBC Holdings plc HSBC agreed to sell its life insurance business in the U.K., HSBC Life (UK) Limited, to Chesnara, a life and pensions consolidator, for a cash consideration of £260 million. The completion of the deal, subject to customary regulatory approvals, is expected in early 2026.



HSBC’s move aligns with its broader repositioning strategy to streamline operations, focusing more on markets with strong growth potential, as highlighted by CEO Georges Elhedery in October 2024.



In June, Huntington Bancshares HBAN announced the divestiture of the corporate trust and institutional custody business of its subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank, to Argent Institutional Trust Company to streamline its operations.



Huntington Bancshares’ divestiture of its corporate trust and custody business reflects a strategic shift toward refining operations and strengthening its core banking services.

