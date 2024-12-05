Bank of Montreal Capitalization Reaches New Heights

MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Bank of Montreal reports a robust consolidated capitalization of over 92 billion Canadian dollars as of October 2024, reflecting strong equity positions including substantial common shares and retained earnings. This financial strength positions the bank well for future endeavors in the competitive financial market.

For further insights into BULZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.