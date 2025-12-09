Is Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Bank of Montreal (BMO) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Bank of Montreal is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 863 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bank of Montreal is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BMO's full-year earnings has moved 16.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BMO has returned about 30.4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 15.1%. This means that Bank of Montreal is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Community West Bancshares (CWBC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 19.9%.

The consensus estimate for Community West Bancshares' current year EPS has increased 2.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Bank of Montreal belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 67 individual companies and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 48.1% so far this year, so BMO is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Community West Bancshares falls under the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. Currently, this industry has 102 stocks and is ranked #79. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.2%.

Bank of Montreal and Community West Bancshares could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

