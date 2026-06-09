The Bank of Mom and Dad Is Booming—3 Stocks to Watch

Even before artificial intelligence raised many young adults' concerns about future work opportunities, the struggle to live independently was real. A recent study from Northwestern Mutual found that 42% of Americans over 18 still rely on their parents for financial support.

Inflation, housing costs, and job-market uncertainty are keeping more households reliant on family support, with one in five Americans believing they’ll never become financially independent. This isn’t just an issue for Gen-Z. Even adults in the Gen-X demographic are finding it hard to make it without Mom and Dad.

That may be depressing, but it’s also an investable theme. The stocks on this list may be watchlist candidates for now. But successful investing often means finding opportunities before they’re widely recognized.

The Bank of Mom and Dad dynamic is a tailwind, not the entire story. That makes these names more defensible positions than a single theme bet. Plus, these stocks are more likely to hold up if the economic picture for young adults improves faster than expected.

Profit From the Stuff Left Behind

One of the stereotypical examples of the bank of Mom and Dad is when adult children need to return home. The logical and logistical question is what happens with all of their stuff that won’t fit into their new (old) home?

That's where Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) comes in. This is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the great relocation that happened in 2020 and 2021, with EXR soaring to an all-time high of over $228 at that time.

It’s been mostly down from there, with EXR providing a return of negetive 5% over the last five years.

That said, it’s up about 15% in 2026, and analysts give the stock a consensus price target of $152.29, which would be roughly flat with its mid-June price action.

One of the benefits of owning a REIT is the dividend. Extra Space Storage pays a quarterly dividend with a 4.3% yield as of June 9. That dividend’s been growing at an average annual rate of around 12.5% in the last five years.

The Hidden Health Insurance Burden

Even if adult children are on their own, many parents continue to support them in other ways. According to Ameriprise Financial's 2025 Parents & Finances study, 45% of parents are covering their adult children's health insurance costs up to the legal age limit—and 56% of parents providing financial support help with healthcare expenses more broadly.

That premium burden is getting heavier. The ACA's enhanced premium tax credits expired on Dec. 31, 2025, and have not been renewed. Average out-of-pocket premiums roughly doubled from approximately $888 in 2025 to $1,900 in 2026.

For young adults in gig work or early-career roles who earn just enough to lose subsidy eligibility—the "subsidy cliff" has returned for anyone above 400% of the federal poverty level. That means parental financial support has become the de facto backstop.

For adult children with serious health conditions requiring richer Gold or Platinum tier coverage, that backstop becomes even more critical. The premium gap between a bare-minimum Bronze plan and the comprehensive coverage a chronically ill young adult may need can run in the hundreds of dollars every month.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is the sector leader in this space. After a brutal sell-off in 2025, UNH has recovered nicely and is trading around $410 in mid-June. That’s a 35% gain in the last 12 months and about 25% in 2026.

UNH is trading above its consensus price target of $407.17, but analysts have been raising their price targets since the company’s Q1 2026 earnings report. Investors also receive dividends, with an attractive average annual growth rate of around 12.5% over the last five years.

Gig Work Is the New Safety Net

The stereotype for adult children who have not secured financial independence doesn’t reflect the nuance. Many young adults are either underemployed or working multiple jobs. It's not a question of work ethic; it’s an inability to land that single job that can allow them to cover all of their basic living expenses without additional financial support.

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) has become a default source of income for adults who need flexible, immediate earnings while pursuing more stable employment.

That demand makes DASH an interesting play on this theme.

The investment case goes beyond food delivery. DoorDash has been steadily expanding its total addressable market through grocery, convenience, and retail delivery, reducing its dependence on restaurant orders alone.

International expansion is adding another growth layer, with the company gaining market share across Europe and Asia.

DASH doesn't offer a dividend, and it's not a value stock—but revenue growth has been consistent, and the company has been moving toward sustainable profitability. For investors comfortable with growth-oriented names, DASH offers exposure to a gig economy that isn't slowing down as long as economic pressure on young workers persists.

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