Bank Millennium can absorb FX loan risks due to strong capital position -CFO

WARSAW, May 11 (Reuters) - Bank Millennium MILP.WA, the Polish unit of Portuguese lender BCP BCP.LS, can absorb the risks related to its Swiss franc loan portfolio thanks to its strong capital position, Chief Financial Officer Fernando Bicho said on Tuesday.

The Polish Supreme Court is due to issue guidance on FX loans later on Tuesday that might have an impact on the way banks reach a settlement with clients, whose loan repayments ballooned due to franc appreciation against the zloty.

"Our scenario shows that we have a strong capital surplus that allows us to deal with some negative scenarios regarding the court verdicts of the cases we have already in the court and even assuming some additional numbers that would come to the courts in the future," Bicho told a press conference following the bank's first-quarter results.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Anna Koper)

