Bank of Marin to Present at Stephens Investor Day

Bank of Marin Bancorp, the parent company of Bank of Marin, is set to showcase its strategic direction at Stephens Investor Day on December 4, 2024. The company’s leadership, including CEO Tim Myers and CFO Tani Girton, will discuss their focus on growing non-interest income, efficiency gains, and high-quality loan growth. With a strong capital position and a commitment to community involvement, Bank of Marin highlights its disciplined business approach and long-term value creation for shareholders.

