News & Insights

Markets
BMRC

Bank Of Marin Bancorp Slips To Loss In Q2

July 29, 2024 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC), parent company of Bank of Marin, reported Monday a net loss for the second quarter of $21.90 million or $1.36 per share, compared to $2.92 million or $0.18 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, comparable earnings was $0.06 per share.

Net interest income for the quarter was $22.47 million, down from $22.69 million in the year-ago quarter.

Total noninterest loss was $29.76 million, compared to income of $2.75 million last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.17 per share on revenues of $23.39 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share on July 25, 2024, payable on August 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 8, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMRC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.