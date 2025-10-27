Markets
BMRC

Bank Of Marin Bancorp Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

October 27, 2025 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC), parent company of Bank of Marin, reported Monday net income for the third quarter of $7.53 million or $0.47 per share, up from $4.57 million or $0.28 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net interest income for the quarter was $28.19 million, up from $24.27 million in the year-ago quarter. Total noninterest income edged down to $2.75 million from $2.89 million last year.

On average, analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $0.41 per share on revenues of $30.92 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share on October 23, 2025, payable on November 13, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 6, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BMRC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.