Bank Of Marin Bancorp Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC):

Earnings: -$8.54 million in Q2 vs. -$21.90 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.53 in Q2 vs. -$1.36 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Bank Of Marin Bancorp reported adjusted earnings of $4.66 million or $0.29 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.34 per share

