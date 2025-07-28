Bank Of Marin Bancorp Launches $25 Mln Share Buyback Program

(RTTNews) - Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC), a parent company of Bank of Marin, on Monday announced that its board has approved a new stock repurchase program of up to $25 million, effective through July 31, 2027.

This replaces the current program, which was set to expire this month and under which Bancorp bought back $6.4 million in shares.

Under the new buyback program, Bancorp may repurchase its common stock through methods such as open market and block trades, as well as private deals.

The timing, price, and volume of repurchases will be at the company's discretion and influenced by factors like stock price, trading volume, market, and business conditions.

In the pre-market trading, BMRC was trading at $23.48 on the Nasdaq.

