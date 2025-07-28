Markets
BMRC

Bank Of Marin Bancorp Launches $25 Mln Share Buyback Program

July 28, 2025 — 08:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC), a parent company of Bank of Marin, on Monday announced that its board has approved a new stock repurchase program of up to $25 million, effective through July 31, 2027.

This replaces the current program, which was set to expire this month and under which Bancorp bought back $6.4 million in shares.

Under the new buyback program, Bancorp may repurchase its common stock through methods such as open market and block trades, as well as private deals.

The timing, price, and volume of repurchases will be at the company's discretion and influenced by factors like stock price, trading volume, market, and business conditions.

In the pre-market trading, 1.26% lesser at $23.48 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BMRC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.