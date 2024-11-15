Bank of Marin Bancorp Highlights Growth and Stability

Bank Of Marin Bancorp ( (BMRC) ) has shared an announcement.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is set to participate in the Keefe Bryuette & Woods Virtual West Coast Bank Field Trip, showcasing its strategic focus on disciplined fundamentals and community commitment. With a robust market capitalization of $323.1 million and a strong total risk-based capital of 16.4%, the bank emphasizes long-term shareholder value through efficient operations and high-quality loan growth. Notably, their third-quarter highlights include a notable increase in total deposits and a stable cost of deposits, reinforcing their position as the largest community bank in Marin County.

