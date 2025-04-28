Bank Of Marin Bancorp Announces Climb In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $4.87 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $2.92 million, or $0.18 per share, last year.

Bank Of Marin Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.87 Mln. vs. $2.92 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.18 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.