BANK OF MARIN BAN Earnings Results: $BMRC Reports Quarterly Earnings

BANK OF MARIN BAN ($BMRC) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported earnings of $0.30 per share, missing estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $27,820,000, beating estimates of $26,310,288 by $1,509,712.
BANK OF MARIN BAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of BANK OF MARIN BAN stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ELIZABETH PARK CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD. added 238,952 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,679,889
- NORTH REEF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 148,020 shares (+45.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,518,435
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 145,970 shares (-42.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,469,706
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 57,785 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,373,549
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 52,987 shares (-33.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,259,500
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 46,536 shares (+92.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,106,160
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 38,934 shares (+6.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $925,461
