Bank of Marin Announces Leadership Changes for 2025

Bank of Marin Bancorp has announced the planned retirement of Executive VP and CFO Tani Girton, effective January 31, 2025, with Treasurer Dave Bonaccorso set to take over her roles at the start of that year. With nearly 30 years in financial services, Bonaccorso brings substantial expertise to his new position. Additionally, the bank is bolstering its risk management by appointing David Merck as Director of Audit, Compliance, and Risk, ensuring robust oversight during this leadership transition.

