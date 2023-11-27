Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT - ADR (PPERY) Price Target Increased by 5.73% to 15.49

The average one-year price target for Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT - ADR (OTC:PPERY) has been revised to 15.49 / share. This is an increase of 5.73% from the prior estimate of 14.65 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.25 to a high of 16.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.28% from the latest reported closing price of 15.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPERY is 0.21%, an increase of 29.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.62% to 412K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Henry James International Management holds 151K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MPLAX - Praxis International Index Fund holds 87K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 76K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPERY by 16.18% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 59K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing a decrease of 12.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPERY by 2.55% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 27K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.