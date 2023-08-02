Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT - ADR (PPERY) Price Target Increased by 12.83% to 15.60

The average one-year price target for Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT - ADR (OTC:PPERY) has been revised to 15.60 / share. This is an increase of 12.83% from the prior estimate of 13.83 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.38 to a high of 16.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.58% from the latest reported closing price of 14.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPERY is 0.15%, a decrease of 13.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 286K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Henry James International Management holds 151K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing an increase of 8.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPERY by 100,995.69% over the last quarter.

MPLAX - Praxis International Index Fund holds 87K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 27K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 6.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPERY by 9.42% over the last quarter.

RBB FUND, INC. - Aquarius International Fund holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.

