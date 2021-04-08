Banking

Bank Mandiri hires for US$ 5yr sustainability notes; calls today

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Beawiharta Beawiharta / Reute

Bank Mandiri has hired three banks for a proposed five-year US dollar sustainability notes offering and will hold investor calls across Asia and Europe starting today.

HONG KONG, Apr 9 (IFR) - Bank Mandiri has hired three banks for a proposed five-year US dollar sustainability notes offering and will hold investor calls across Asia and Europe starting today.

Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Mandiri Securities are leads on the Reg S issue.

The proposed senior unsecured notes will be issued off the Indonesian state-owned lender's US$2bn euro MTN programme and in accordance with its sustainability bond framework.

The proposed notes have expected ratings of Baa2/BBB– (Moody’s/Fitch).

(Reporting by Carol Chan; Editing by David Holland)

((c.chan@refinitiv.com; +852 3853 4300))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Banking Videos

    #TradeTalks: Banking sector outlook in a rising interest rate environment and crypto adoption

    Commerce Street Capital President & CEO Dory Wiley joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss banking sector outlook in a rising interest rate environment and crypto adoption.

    Mar 29, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular