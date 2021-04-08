Bank Mandiri hires for US$ 5yr sustainability notes; calls today

HONG KONG, Apr 9 (IFR) - Bank Mandiri has hired three banks for a proposed five-year US dollar sustainability notes offering and will hold investor calls across Asia and Europe starting today.

Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Mandiri Securities are leads on the Reg S issue.

The proposed senior unsecured notes will be issued off the Indonesian state-owned lender's US$2bn euro MTN programme and in accordance with its sustainability bond framework.

The proposed notes have expected ratings of Baa2/BBB– (Moody’s/Fitch).

(Reporting by Carol Chan; Editing by David Holland)

((c.chan@refinitiv.com; +852 3853 4300))