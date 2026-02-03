Bank of Maharashtra (BSE:532525) Price Target Increased by 11.34% to 78.96

The average one-year price target for Bank of Maharashtra (BSE:532525) has been revised to ₹ 78.96 / share. This is an increase of 11.34% from the prior estimate of ₹ 70.91 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 75.66 to a high of ₹ 83.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.85% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 61.28 / share.

Bank of Maharashtra Maintains 3.30% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.30%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.00% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Maharashtra. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 532525 is 0.09%, an increase of 22.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.37% to 70,116K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,250K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,150K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,106K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQIAX - Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund holds 3,987K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

EPI - WisdomTree India Earnings Fund N holds 3,363K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,281K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 532525 by 13.76% over the last quarter.

