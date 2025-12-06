Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (BLMIF) Price Target Increased by 14.10% to 0.23

The average one-year price target for Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCPK:BLMIF) has been revised to $0.23 / share. This is an increase of 14.10% from the prior estimate of $0.20 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.21 to a high of $0.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 97.21% from the latest reported closing price of $8.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 271 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLMIF is 0.29%, an increase of 10.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.38% to 155,054K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,776K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,477K shares , representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLMIF by 22.78% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,522K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,152K shares , representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLMIF by 25.42% over the last quarter.

FCPAX - Fidelity Advisor International Capital Appreciation Fund holds 11,650K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,785K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,645K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLMIF by 24.90% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,087K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

