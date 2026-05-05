Bank of the James Q1 Earnings Surge Y/Y on Strong Income Growth

Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (BOTJ) have gained 2.6% since reporting results for the first quarter of 2026, slightly outperforming the S&P 500 index’s 2% return. Over the past month, the stock has advanced 11.6%, outpacing the broader market’s 10.5% increase, indicating a modestly stronger investor response relative to the benchmark.

The company reported a solid year-over-year earnings improvement in its first-quarter 2026 results, driven by stronger core income streams and lower expenses. Net income rose sharply to $2.77 million from $842,000 in the prior-year quarter, representing a 229.45% increase. Earnings per share similarly climbed to 61 cents from 19 cents in the year-ago quarter. The rally was supported by higher net interest income, which increased 13.15% to $8.73 million, and a 20.74% rise in non-interest income to $3.96 million.

Total revenues (net interest income plus non-interest income) grew 15.40% year over year, while non-interest expenses declined 4.69% to $9.37 million, reflecting improved cost efficiency.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

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Key Operating Metrics Show Strengthening Fundamentals

The company demonstrated improvement across several key banking metrics. Net interest margin expanded to 3.57% from 3.25% a year earlier, reflecting higher asset yields, combined with a reduction in funding costs. Interest expenses declined 11.38% to $3.12 million, aided by lower deposit costs and the retirement of capital notes in 2025.

Asset quality also improved, with non-performing loans decreasing to $1.45 million from $1.80 million a year ago. This represented 0.22% of the total loans, down from 0.28% in the prior-year period. The allowance for credit losses stood at $6.20 million, providing strong coverage of 4.28 times non-performing loans. The company recorded a recovery of credit losses of $146,000 compared with a $137,000 provision in the year-ago quarter, signaling improved credit conditions.

Balance sheet growth remained steady. Total assets increased 4.89% year over year to $1.06 billion. Deposits rose 4.92% to $956.55 million, supported by growth in core deposit balances, while loans, net of allowance, inched up 1.05% to $649.13 million. Stockholders’ equity climbed 18.93% to $81.28 million and book value per share improved to $17.89 from $15.04 a year earlier.

Management Commentary Highlights Operational Efficiency

Management emphasized that the quarter’s performance reflected a combination of revenue growth and disciplined cost control. CEO Robert R. Chapman III described the results as the company’s “best first quarter” in more than 26 years, noting improvements in efficiency and strong performance from front-line staff.

The efficiency ratio improved significantly to 73.75% from 89.31% a year ago, driven by higher revenue and lower operating costs. President Mike Syrek pointed to reduced data processing expenses following a renegotiated core systems contract, along with lower professional service costs than the prior year.

Drivers Behind Earnings Growth

Earnings expansion was underpinned by interest and non-interest income growth. Higher yields on loans and securities, along with growth in average earning assets, contributed to a 5.47% increase in total interest income to $11.85 million.

Non-interest income gains were broad-based. Mortgage banking activity strengthened, with gains on loan sales rising by $359,000 due to higher origination volumes. Wealth management fees from subsidiary Pettyjohn, Wood & White increased 12.59% to $1.41 million, supported by growth in assets under management to $1.01 billion. Additionally, the company recognized $131,000 in income from an SBIC fund investment.

Expense reductions also played a key role. Professional and outside expenses fell significantly, and data processing costs dropped 44.2%, reflecting both one-time prior-year consulting expenses and lower ongoing costs under the revised contract. These savings were partially offset by higher salaries and benefits tied to increased production and incentive compensation.

Other Developments

In the first quarter, the company’s board declared a quarterly cash dividend of 10 cents per share, payable in June 2026 to shareholders of record as of May 22, 2026.

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