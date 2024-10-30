Bank of Ireland’s Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance

Bank Of Ireland Group plc (DE:BIRG) has released an update.

Bank of Ireland Group reports robust financial performance in Q3 2024, driven by a 4% increase in its loan book and a 15% growth in wealth assets under management. The Group’s strategic investments in technology and customer services, coupled with strong organic capital generation, have facilitated a successful €520 million share buyback and a progressive dividend strategy. Favorable Irish economic conditions and improved asset quality have further strengthened the Group’s position, with a fully loaded CET1 ratio of 15.6% and a commitment to sustainable finance growth.

For further insights into DE:BIRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.