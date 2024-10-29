Bank of Ireland price target lowered to EUR 9.80 from EUR 10 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Raul Sinha lowered the firm’s price target on Bank of Ireland (BKRIY) to EUR 9.80 from EUR 10 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BKRIY:
- Bank of Ireland initiated with an Underperform at RBC Capital
- Bank of Ireland price target lowered to EUR 11.05 from EUR 11.35 at Citi
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.