Bank of Ireland price target lowered to EUR 9.80 from EUR 10 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Raul Sinha lowered the firm’s price target on Bank of Ireland (BKRIY) to EUR 9.80 from EUR 10 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.

