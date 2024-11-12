Bank of Ireland price target lowered to EUR 8.90 from EUR 9.80 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Bank of Ireland (BKRIY) to EUR 8.90 from EUR 9.80 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.
- Bank of Ireland price target lowered to EUR 10 from EUR 11.05 at Citi
- Bank of Ireland price target lowered to EUR 9.80 from EUR 10 at JPMorgan
- Bank of Ireland initiated with an Underperform at RBC Capital
