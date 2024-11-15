News & Insights

Stocks

Bank of Ireland Executives’ Share Transactions Unveiled

November 15, 2024 — 05:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bank Of Ireland Group plc (DE:BIRG) has released an update.

Bank of Ireland Group plc has disclosed recent share transactions by its senior executives, including acquisitions and sales under the 2023 Fixed Share Allowance Plan. These transactions, conducted on Euronext Dublin, involve key figures such as the Chief Operating Officer and the CEO of Retail UK, reflecting strategic financial maneuvers within the company.

For further insights into DE:BIRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.