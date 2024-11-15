Bank of Ireland Executives’ Share Transactions Unveiled

Bank Of Ireland Group plc (DE:BIRG) has released an update.

Bank of Ireland Group plc has disclosed recent share transactions by its senior executives, including acquisitions and sales under the 2023 Fixed Share Allowance Plan. These transactions, conducted on Euronext Dublin, involve key figures such as the Chief Operating Officer and the CEO of Retail UK, reflecting strategic financial maneuvers within the company.

