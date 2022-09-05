Bank Indonesia seen stepping up tightening pace after 'game changer' fuel hike

By Gayatri Suroyo and Stefanno Sulaiman

JAKARTA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank is expected to step up the pace of interest rate increases after the government's weekend announcement of a substantial fuel price hike, economists say.

Bank Indonesia (BI) raised borrowing costs by 25 basis points last month having held the benchmark rate IDCBRR=ECI at a record low of 3.50% until then, as a high subsidy budget had kept a lid on the inflation rate even when global policymakers have been hiking rates at a furious pace over the past several months.

However, President Joko Widodo's move on Saturday to raise subsidised fuel prices by around 30% has altered Indonesia's monetary outlook, setting inflation on an accelerating trajectory at a time when food prices are already rising due to high global commodity costs.

The annual inflation rate in August, at 4.69%, was already above BI's 2% to 4% target range for a third straight month due to rising food prices. Finance ministry officials on Monday forecast inflation to increase to between 6.6% and 6.8% for this year.

"For Bank Indonesia, the fuel price adjustment is a considerable game changer, given that the fiscal inflation shield is no more," said Wellian Wiranto, an economist with OCBC Bank.

He predicted BI to raise rates at least by 50 bps, or more, for the rest of the year to respond to inflation that he expects could breach 7% in coming months. Before the weekend fuel price hike, OCBC had expected 50 bps of increases for 2022.

A Reuters analysis of eleven economists shows interest rates are set to rise anywhere between another 50 bps to 225 bps through the end of this year to late 2023, compared with 25 basis points to 125 bps of increases before the fuel hike.

A few expect Bank of Indonesia to front-load the rate increases, while some are forecasting a terminal rate as high as 6% in the current tightening cycle that would last until sometime in 2023.

COMMODITY BOOST

Indonesia is a major exporter of palm oil, coal, nickel and tin. With the war in Ukraine fuelling an upward cycle in commodity prices this year, the country has seen exports soaring, shoring up its economic resilience.

But the government has been under pressure to rein in its ballooning subsidy budget. The fuel hike would cut subsidy spending by about 48 trillion rupiah ($3.22 billion) this year to 650 trillion rupiah, helping to gradually reduce fiscal deficits after pandemic-era spending spree.

Before the fuel price hike, BI Governor Perry Warjiyo had said he did not foresee an aggressive tightening cycle this year, pointing to strong fundamentals of Southeast Asia's largest economy and the rupiah currency IDR= trading relatively better than its peers.

In a text response to Reuters, BI's Deputy Governor Dody Budi Waluyo said the central bank would update forecasts in a timely manner before making policy decisions.

"BI has a history of aggressive tightening during fuel-price driven inflation," Jakarta-based brokerage Trimegah Securities wrote in a commentary to clients, pointing to monetary response to past fuel price hikes from 2005 to 2013.

In November 2014, BI held an out-of-cycle policy meeting and raised its benchmark rate by 25 bps a day after the government raised fuel prices by about 30%-36%.

Trimegah, whose forecast had already factored in a fuel hike before the official move, maintained its expectations for rates to rise by 50 bps at BI's next meeting on Sept. 21-22, and sees further hikes with a peak of 5.25% or 5.50% in 2023, economist Fakhrul Fulvian said.

The finance ministry expects fuel price adjustment to have minimal impact on economic growth, which it forecast will stay within a 5.1% to 5.4% range for this year, up from 3.7% in 2021.

Deyi Tan, economist at Morgan Stanley, concurred on the economic outlook.

"Indonesia is one of the handful of net commodity exporters in the world and stands to benefit from elevated commodity prices," she said.

"Overall, we see Indonesia as one of the economies in Asia which is better-placed, given that it offers a stagflation hedge and a domestic demand buffer."

($1 = 14,917.0000 rupiah)

(Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

