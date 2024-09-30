Bank of Hawaii's Preferred Stock, Series A Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Bank of Hawaii Corp's 4.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: BOH.PRA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.094), with shares changing hands as low as $18.23 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.30% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, BOH.PRA was trading at a 27.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 4.43% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for BOH.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of Hawaii Corp's 4.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A:

In Monday trading, Bank of Hawaii Corp's 4.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: BOH.PRA) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BOH) are up about 0.1%.

