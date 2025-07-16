Bank of Hawaii's Preferred Stock, Series B Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bank of Hawaii Corp's Depository Shares 8.000% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (Symbol: BOH.PRB) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $26.65 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.48% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, BOH.PRB was trading at a 6.76% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.36% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of BOH.PRB shares, versus BOH:
Below is a dividend history chart for BOH.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of Hawaii Corp's Depository Shares 8.000% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B:
In Wednesday trading, Bank of Hawaii Corp's Depository Shares 8.000% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (Symbol: BOH.PRB) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BOH) are up about 0.2%.
