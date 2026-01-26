Bank Of Hawaii Q4 Profit Surges, Tops Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) reported Monday that net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter surged to $55.67 million or $1.39 per share from $33.99 million or $0.85 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Provision for credit losses for the quarter totalled $2.50 million, compared to $3.75 million last year.

Net interest income for the quarter was $145.37 million, up 21.0 percent from $120.18 million in the year-ago quarter. Total noninterest income grew 2.8 percent to $44.27 million from $43.05 million last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.26 per share on revenues of $184.83 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Company's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on the Company's outstanding shares, payable on March 13, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 27, 2026.

In Monday's pre-market trading, BOH is trading on the NYSE at $74.96, up $4.16 or 5.88 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

