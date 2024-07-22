News & Insights

Bank Of Hawaii Q2 Profit Declines, Misses Estimates

July 22, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) reported Monday that net income for the second quarter decreased to $32.11 million or $0.81 per share from $44.09 million or $1.12 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, for the quarter was $114.85 million, down from $124.35 million in the year-ago quarter. Total noninterest income declined to $42.09 million from $43.26 million last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.86 per share on revenues of $157.23 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Company's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on the Company's outstanding shares, payable on September 16, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2024.

