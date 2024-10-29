News & Insights

Bank of Hawaii price target raised to $74 from $65 at DA Davidson

October 29, 2024 — 09:20 am EDT

DA Davidson analyst Jeff Rulis raised the firm’s price target on Bank of Hawaii (BOH) to $74 from $65 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The bank’s net interest income and net interest margin have increased for two consecutive quarters, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that the firm sees indications of more increases to come. Expenses were a little higher expected, though the firm still sees a higher EPS outlook given the positives, DA Davidson noted.

