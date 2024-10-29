Bank of Hawaii price target raised to $74 from $65 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson analyst Jeff Rulis raised the firm’s price target on Bank of Hawaii (BOH) to $74 from $65 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The bank’s net interest income and net interest margin have increased for two consecutive quarters, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that the firm sees indications of more increases to come. Expenses were a little higher expected, though the firm still sees a higher EPS outlook given the positives, DA Davidson noted.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BOH:
- Bank of Hawaii price target raised to $66 from $61 at Piper Sandler
- Bank of Hawaii price target raised to $56 from $50 at Barclays
- Boeing to offer 90M common shares, Philips reports mixed Q3: Morning Buzz
- Morning Movers: Philips plummets following third quarter results
- Bank of Hawaii reports Q3 EPS 93c, consensus 82c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.