Bank of Hawaii price target raised to $74 from $65 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson analyst Jeff Rulis raised the firm’s price target on Bank of Hawaii (BOH) to $74 from $65 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The bank’s net interest income and net interest margin have increased for two consecutive quarters, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that the firm sees indications of more increases to come. Expenses were a little higher expected, though the firm still sees a higher EPS outlook given the positives, DA Davidson noted.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BOH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.