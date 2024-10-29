Bank of Hawaii price target raised to $56 from $50 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Bank of Hawaii (BOH) to $56 from $50 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The bank’s earnings trends benefit from net interest margin and net interest income continuing to move higher into Q4 while benign credit and solid fee income “round out a good all-around quarter,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

