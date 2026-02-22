Bank of Hawaii Director Sells All Shares in His Trust After CEO Announces Retirement

Key Points

A director at Bank of Hawaii sold 5,000 shares following the CEO's announcement of retirement later in March.

Bank of Hawaii remains limited in stock growth due to its geographic concentration within the Pacific islands.

On Feb. 6, 2026, Robert W. Wo Jr., Director of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH), reported an indirect open-market sale of 5,000 common shares valued at approximately $393,000 according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 5,000 Transaction value $393,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 44,635 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 11,173 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $3.5 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($78.57); post-transaction value based on trade-date market close.

Key questions

What is the composition of Wo's holdings after this sale?

Following the transaction, Wo holds 44,635 common shares directly and 11,173 shares indirectly, in addition to 34,906 shares in the Directors' Deferred Compensation Plan, which are convertible into common stock.

This is Wo's only reported open-market sale since at least March 2023, with previous activity limited to administrative adjustments and a single 6,500-share purchase in June 2023.

The 5,000 shares sold were entirely held by the Robert Ching Wo Trust 1985; Wo's direct ownership was unaffected.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $705.13 million Net income (TTM) $184.83 million Dividend yield 3.50% 1-year price change (as of Feb. 21, 2026) 9.45%

* 1-year price change calculated as of Feb. 6, 2026.

Company snapshot

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is a leading regional financial institution headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands, with a history dating back to 1897. It offers a broad suite of financial products and services, including consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, investment advisory, and treasury solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

Although Wo’s trust, Robert Ching Wo Trust 1985, currently holds zero shares, the board director still holds thousands of shares through various entities, including holding 44,635 shares directly and 34,906 shares are held under a deferred compensation plan, which distributes stock at the director’s discretion or when his role is terminated.

Wo also owns thousands of shares through an irrevocable trust, his wife, and her trust. In total, he currently holds 11,173 shares indirectly. So the sale of indirect shares shouldn’t concern investors, but there should be concern around the bank’s geographic concentration of its lending and banking products.

The company serves customers across the Pacific region, but that’s still limited compared to competitor banks that offer services around the entire U.S. and/or the entire world. The bank’s CEO also announced his plans to retire at the end of March 2026. And with the stock having four consecutive years of price decline, it remains to be seen how the company and its stock will pivot toward long-term growth.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

