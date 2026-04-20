Bank Of Hawaii Corporation Reports Advance In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $52.2 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $38.7 million, or $0.97 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.2% to $192.3 million from $169.9 million last year.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $52.2 Mln. vs. $38.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.30 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue: $192.3 Mln vs. $169.9 Mln last year.

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