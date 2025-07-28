Bank Of Hawaii Corporation Q2 Income Increases In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $42.37 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $32.11 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.9% to $129.68 million from $114.85 million last year.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

